BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weak Man, Wicked Woman, God's Judgement
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 8 months ago

This episode delves into the Biblical story of Elijah's daunting task given by God to confront King Ahab. Drawing inspiration from Kelso Carter's hymn 'Standing on the Promises,' the speaker emphasizes the importance of obedience to God's word, even in the face of challenges. The narrative of Elijah's message to Ahab about the consequences of his actions and the fulfillment of God's judgment against Jezebel highlights the theme that wickedness does not pay and that God's word always prevails. The episode reminds believers to stand firm in their faith and responsibilities, trusting in God's ultimate authority.


🔔 Subscribe for more inspiring videos: www.youtube.com/@gnbcsxm


00:00 Introduction and Hymn Reflection

01:05 Elijah's Solemn Task

01:55 God's Command to Elijah

02:49 Elijah Confronts Ahab

04:35 Prophecy of Ahab's Downfall

07:06 Jezebel's Fate

09:19 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
faithwickednessobedienceelijahjezebelahaboldtestamentgodswordnabothdescriptbiblelessonsbiblicalstorieschristiansermonchristianteachingsdivinejusticegodscommandsgodspromisesprophetelijahroderickwebsterscripturereadingstandingonthepromisesweak manwicked womangod judgement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy