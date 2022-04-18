【Ukraine Rescue】Russian Volunteers Hope To Eliminate Dictatorship and Fight for Freedom and Democracy Together With Chinese People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】04/15/2022 Fellow fighters June’s Flowers and Wen Ke interviewed two volunteers from Russia. Their organization “Russians Against War” and the NFSC share the same goal of eliminating dictatorship. They love the Chinese people but hate the CCP, and hope that both China and Russia will be free and democratic.