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Has China Invaded Myanmar?*Colum's of Troops & Equipment Enter Country*28K US & NATO Troops-Defender
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140 views • April 06, 2021
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https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2021/04/02/China-troops-gather-Myanmar-border/2461617368725/
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3128371/chinese-foreign-minister-wang-yi-warns-asean-be-alert-external
https://twitter.com/TruthAbtChina/status/1379093019442311176
https://twitter.com/ZarThaung/status/1377512048414744577
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/4/5/australian-couple-released-from-detention-in-myanmar
https://dnyuz.com/2021/04/03/with-swarms-of-ships-beijing-tightens-its-grip-on-south-china-sea/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/japan-poised-allow-coast-guard-fire-chinese-vessels-new-legislation
https://southfront.org/war-between-russia-and-ukraine-is-inevitable-opinion/
https://southfront.org/the-defender-europe-us-army-arrives/
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Four channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
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For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2021/04/02/China-troops-gather-Myanmar-border/2461617368725/
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3128371/chinese-foreign-minister-wang-yi-warns-asean-be-alert-external
https://twitter.com/TruthAbtChina/status/1379093019442311176
https://twitter.com/ZarThaung/status/1377512048414744577
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/4/5/australian-couple-released-from-detention-in-myanmar
https://dnyuz.com/2021/04/03/with-swarms-of-ships-beijing-tightens-its-grip-on-south-china-sea/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/japan-poised-allow-coast-guard-fire-chinese-vessels-new-legislation
https://southfront.org/war-between-russia-and-ukraine-is-inevitable-opinion/
https://southfront.org/the-defender-europe-us-army-arrives/
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