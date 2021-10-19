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Shake that Booty Let's do the Watusi. Let's do the Twist. Do you remember Chubby Checker ? I was a good Twister in the 8th grade. Who taught these graphine oxide ingrediants to dance like this ?
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102 views • October 19, 2021
Totally scary. The thumbnail pic is a budding Deep Candy CBD plant in our Medocino Cannabis and Coffee Garden. We are going to start producing CBD Oil under our Patriots Cannabis Co brand. Now back to graphie oxcide - this is scary
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