Does 'Truth' Exist?

In March of 2023 we launched our new, apologetics training series called, "Why Christianity?: Hard Questions & Real Answers". It is now available to be presented at your church or event. The training provides biblical, historical, theological, and philosophical answers to twelve popular questions / topics. The training can be catered to your church or event, answering the questions you select, and based on the number of questions you choose, the training can be a 1-hour, 2-hour or 3-hour event.
Website: https://www.RadicalTruth.net
** ALL Donations are Tax-Deductible **