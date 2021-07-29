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Sandy Hook "Victims" To Get $33 Million Settlement
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26 views • July 29, 2021
The "victims" of the alleged shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary just received a $33 million dollar settlement with Remington claiming that how Remington marketed their product led to the alleged deaths of children that day. 33, you know it's a psyop.
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/remington-reaches-historic-33-million-settlement-families-sandy-hook-victims
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgZDWT7ggqA
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/25nsi4/sandy_hook_dna_evidence_found_on_the_22_crime/
http://greeknewsondemand.com/2018/11/25/sandy-hook-whole-city-got-free-houses/
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/remington-reaches-historic-33-million-settlement-families-sandy-hook-victims
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgZDWT7ggqA
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/25nsi4/sandy_hook_dna_evidence_found_on_the_22_crime/
http://greeknewsondemand.com/2018/11/25/sandy-hook-whole-city-got-free-houses/
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