Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Four Winds of the Earth-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 13 2024
channel image
Rightly Dividing The Word
68 Subscribers
20 views
Published 20 hours ago

The Wind, as a Type of the Holy Spirit, Is Not Unlike the Very Breath of God by Which Man Became a Living Soul. And, God Breathed His Word (Inspired) Both When He Wrote It and When It Is Read. The Winds from the Four Corners of the Earth Are Distinctive: the East, a Cleansing Wind; the North, Purifying; South, Fragrant and Comforting; and the West, Rain. Also, Inspiration from a 16th Century Text and from Joni Eareckson Tada.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket