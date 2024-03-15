Four Winds of the Earth-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 13 2024

The Wind, as a Type of the Holy Spirit, Is Not Unlike the Very Breath of God by Which Man Became a Living Soul. And, God Breathed His Word (Inspired) Both When He Wrote It and When It Is Read. The Winds from the Four Corners of the Earth Are Distinctive: the East, a Cleansing Wind; the North, Purifying; South, Fragrant and Comforting; and the West, Rain. Also, Inspiration from a 16th Century Text and from Joni Eareckson Tada.
