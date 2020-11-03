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My Update; Aussie Subs: NSW Police Blow Whistle On Tyranny, Expose Truth; MA Restricts Tighter (MIRRORED)
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203 views • November 03, 2020
My Update; Aussie Subs: NSW Police Blow Whistle On Tyranny, Expose Truth; MA Restricts Tighter (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/RhPxth9ft1A
A LETTER written by a senior constable from the Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol in NSW, signed by colleagues, exposing the COVID-19 narrative for its deception and the harm it is causing to police and their relations with the public. I hope you all circulate the letter; links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://cairnsnews.org/2020/11/02/police-blow-whistle-on-coronavirus-deception/
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth/the-project
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2020/11/02/massachusetts-coronavirus-reopening-gov-charlie-baker-covid-19-latest-news/
https://www.yahoo.com/now/final-yahoo-news-you-gov-poll-biden-leads-trump-by-10-as-voters-fear-a-chaotic-election-day-132235742.html
http://politicaliq.com/2020/11/02/numbers-look-good-for-joe-biden-analysis-by-scott-rasmussen/
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/RhPxth9ft1A
A LETTER written by a senior constable from the Coffs/Clarence Highway Patrol in NSW, signed by colleagues, exposing the COVID-19 narrative for its deception and the harm it is causing to police and their relations with the public. I hope you all circulate the letter; links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://cairnsnews.org/2020/11/02/police-blow-whistle-on-coronavirus-deception/
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth/the-project
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2020/11/02/massachusetts-coronavirus-reopening-gov-charlie-baker-covid-19-latest-news/
https://www.yahoo.com/now/final-yahoo-news-you-gov-poll-biden-leads-trump-by-10-as-voters-fear-a-chaotic-election-day-132235742.html
http://politicaliq.com/2020/11/02/numbers-look-good-for-joe-biden-analysis-by-scott-rasmussen/
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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