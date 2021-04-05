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Nothing can fix your body better than it can fix itself - Dr. Sachin Patel on The Brandon V Show 04/02/21
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71 views • April 05, 2021
We're currently dealing with endless lockdowns that have negative effects on our bodies. Being confined to the insides of our homes, restricting our communication with others, limiting our ability to get exercise all have consequences.
Brandon sits down with Dr. Sachin Patel to find out more on how we can utilize some easy methods to deal with our current and ongoing toxic environment.
Brandon sits down with Dr. Sachin Patel to find out more on how we can utilize some easy methods to deal with our current and ongoing toxic environment.
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