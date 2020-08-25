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Breast Cancer Prevention Tips for 60+
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94 views • August 25, 2020
When it comes to beating breast cancer, prevention is your best bet. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women – and the most deadly. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to reduce your risk and stay healthy.
Most breast cancers occur in women 60 or older, but you can reduce your breast cancer risk by following these 3 tips.
Step #1: Keep active. An object at rest tends to stay at rest. Don’t let retirement slow you down! Did you know that just one hour of brisk walking each week can cut the risk of breast cancer recurrence by up to 20% for postmenopausal women?
Step #2: Rethink calcium supplementation. If you are concerned with osteoporosis, you may be taking a calcium supplement. Unfortunately, these drugs have some very serious side effects. Over-supplementation with calcium drugs without the proper intake of vitamins D and K can lead to heart attack and calcified arterial plaque. In addition, increased bone density can result in a 2-fold increase in breast cancer risk
Step #3: Practice emotional health. 85% of all diseases have an emotional element to them. If you are over 60, take the time to reflect on your life as well as your quality of life now. Reach out to others with similar interests; you don’t have to go it alone. If you’re dealing with a health challenge now, be open to learning about the emotions around it and that may be contributing to it.
To get more information on ways to prevent, treat, and beat breast cancer, check out our archive of breast cancer information here: http://bit.ly/Breast-Cancer-Archive.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Most breast cancers occur in women 60 or older, but you can reduce your breast cancer risk by following these 3 tips.
Step #1: Keep active. An object at rest tends to stay at rest. Don’t let retirement slow you down! Did you know that just one hour of brisk walking each week can cut the risk of breast cancer recurrence by up to 20% for postmenopausal women?
Step #2: Rethink calcium supplementation. If you are concerned with osteoporosis, you may be taking a calcium supplement. Unfortunately, these drugs have some very serious side effects. Over-supplementation with calcium drugs without the proper intake of vitamins D and K can lead to heart attack and calcified arterial plaque. In addition, increased bone density can result in a 2-fold increase in breast cancer risk
Step #3: Practice emotional health. 85% of all diseases have an emotional element to them. If you are over 60, take the time to reflect on your life as well as your quality of life now. Reach out to others with similar interests; you don’t have to go it alone. If you’re dealing with a health challenge now, be open to learning about the emotions around it and that may be contributing to it.
To get more information on ways to prevent, treat, and beat breast cancer, check out our archive of breast cancer information here: http://bit.ly/Breast-Cancer-Archive.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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