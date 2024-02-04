Classic Myth, a Framework for Natural Truth
Many western schools no longer teach the so called classics which are the basis for natural truths in culture. How is it that modern entertainment encodes these ideas, yet so few understand anymore? It seems to be the un-education of the western world, by design. With this in mind, we cover the so called classics and the natural truths they hold.
Episode 173 - August 2019
