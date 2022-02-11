American Media is Talking About Us!! **Wait What??** - Freedom Convoy 2022

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Media spin is the name of the game, and we're no stranger to it having one of the largest, state run media agencies filling our living rooms with BS every night and day. So today is a proud day when the American media starts lying about us. It means we're getting somewhere!
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#freedomconvoy2022 #truckerconvoy2022 #NewsMedia
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