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NWO's need for depopulation is Satan's lie to indoctrinate Satanists to exterminate God's humans
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93 views • December 03, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2021). NWO's need for depopulation is Satan Lucifer's lie to indoctrinate Satanists to exterminate God's humans. There is a lot of space on earth to live and accommodate billions of more people. They are planning to get rid of 99% of what they call the “useless eaters,” and use the 1% that their COVID-19 Coronavirus AI femtobot nanite 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus Borg biochemical weapon vaccine chooses as child sex slaves and livestock human meat food and laboratory experiment specimens and Mars planet mining slaves and cyborg industry products. The Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet has built cities on thousands of planets and has millions of population. Satan Lucifer is all about depopulation and genocide and eugenics and feminist witches’ satanic sacrifices and cannibalism and pedophilia and destroying and killing and stealing and lying and deceiving. Our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus is about giving life by coming himself as Jesus to die on the cross so that we who believe may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
They were causing my left finger to dehydrate and crack, too, and my left feet joint to crackle and have pain while walking from dehydration again, with their ludicrous fallen angel junk technology CIA microwave oven weapons from downstairs. They were attacking my genital desperately to heat it up while I was sleeping, because the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar feminist genocide witches hate the human men’s reproductive organs and love to rape the thousands of little human girls’ genitals every week, so my urine was all foamed. God healed me immediately. I command all their weapons to be turned back upon themselves and be destroyed, and all those involved in the attacks be bound and destroyed and imprisoned, and I loose our armies of heaven and the power of God against them to throw them into the abyss or wherever the Lord wills, in the name and authority of our Lord Jesus Christ. The Word of God says, ”Whatever we bind on earth is bound in heaven, and whatever we loose on earth is loosed in heaven, for Jesus has given us the keys to the kingdom of heaven; and that Jesus has given me authority to trample on Draco aliens and Mantis aliens and to overcome all the power of the enemy, nothing will harm me.” I forbid them from attacking our real Christian brothers and sisters, and command them to cease their attacks against our flock, immediately. Attack each other and yourselves instead, in Jesus’ name. You will no longer torment our people, Satan. We resist the devil and he must flee from us. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
They were causing my left finger to dehydrate and crack, too, and my left feet joint to crackle and have pain while walking from dehydration again, with their ludicrous fallen angel junk technology CIA microwave oven weapons from downstairs. They were attacking my genital desperately to heat it up while I was sleeping, because the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar feminist genocide witches hate the human men’s reproductive organs and love to rape the thousands of little human girls’ genitals every week, so my urine was all foamed. God healed me immediately. I command all their weapons to be turned back upon themselves and be destroyed, and all those involved in the attacks be bound and destroyed and imprisoned, and I loose our armies of heaven and the power of God against them to throw them into the abyss or wherever the Lord wills, in the name and authority of our Lord Jesus Christ. The Word of God says, ”Whatever we bind on earth is bound in heaven, and whatever we loose on earth is loosed in heaven, for Jesus has given us the keys to the kingdom of heaven; and that Jesus has given me authority to trample on Draco aliens and Mantis aliens and to overcome all the power of the enemy, nothing will harm me.” I forbid them from attacking our real Christian brothers and sisters, and command them to cease their attacks against our flock, immediately. Attack each other and yourselves instead, in Jesus’ name. You will no longer torment our people, Satan. We resist the devil and he must flee from us. End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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