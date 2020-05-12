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Great FAITH April 19, 2020 Mark 9:14
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2 views • May 12, 2020
In a world that is being buffeted by so many Pressures (Virus, Economic Collapse, Job loss, etc...) people are looking for something that will endure. Jesus wanted his Disciples to have a genuine & powerful faith so that they could be a witness & light in a dark world! How can we understand what this Faith really looks like? What did Jesus mean when he said, "Faith the size of a mustard Seed."? Today we look at seeking a Life that will have Eternal Significance for God's Glory!
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