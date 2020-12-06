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The Revelation of Jesus Christ Chapter 14
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38 views • December 06, 2020
The 14th chapter forms a distinct section of the book. It consists of one vision divided into six parts and evidently has to do with the closing of the Great Tribulation and the introduction of the kingdom. It is as though God would give to John and us a heartening view of the consummation before depicting in detail the closing trials that will occupy the last half of the tribulation period.
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