09/27/2022 Dr. Marty Makary weighs in after mRNA from COVID vaccines was detected in vaccinated lactating women’s breast milk. He says COVID vaccine causes general body inflammation in pregnancy, the vaccine is deleterious in pregnancy and lactating women
