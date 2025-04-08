Why Islam is a false religion... 📚

As a Christian I was being questioned by a muslim about Jesus in the Bible vs the quran's Isa. It became clear to me that Mohammad was not only a false prophet who corrupted bible verses, plagiarized some of them to turn himself in the self proclaimed final prophet of God's word, but he committed terrible criminal acts for which he never stood trial. This book The people vs. Mohammad exposes the fake religion for what islam is. Without lies, Islam dies. Simple. But as I discuss the book you'll discover how effective brainwashing from an early age on is (look at our world and what we learned in school as opposed to the truth). This book discussion is NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART as I will talk about pedophilia, necrophilia, domestic violence, rape, terrorism and more in upcoming videos. However, evil has to be exposed and we need to be well informed to face upcoming cruelties that await Christians if we let islam "into" our cultures and countries. Sharia law is not about integration, peace or cohesion. Quite the opposite, either convert or be killed. Islam's only desire is to take over the world. Perfect for the New World Order storyline. They'll use Islam to kill Christians/the Truth. 🙏