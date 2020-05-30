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Η “λύσσα” του Ελληνικού κράτους ήταν, πάντα, να μην κοινωνάμε! - π. Ευάγγελος Παπανικολάου
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20 views • May 30, 2020
Αποσπάσματα από την εκπομπή “Αρχονταρίκι” της 12ης Απριλίου 2020.
Ο πατήρ Ευάγγελος Παπανικολάου είναι ιερεύς, θεολόγος, ιατρός και ιεραπόστολος στο Καμερούν.
Στο συγκεκριμένο απόσπασμα ο π. Ευάγγελος αναφέρεται στην Θεία Κοινωνία, στο κλείσιμο των Εκκλησιών, στην Ελεημοσύνη, στον coronavirus κ.ά.
Ο πατήρ Ευάγγελος Παπανικολάου είναι ιερεύς, θεολόγος, ιατρός και ιεραπόστολος στο Καμερούν.
Στο συγκεκριμένο απόσπασμα ο π. Ευάγγελος αναφέρεται στην Θεία Κοινωνία, στο κλείσιμο των Εκκλησιών, στην Ελεημοσύνη, στον coronavirus κ.ά.
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