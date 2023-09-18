INSIDER MIKE-NUCLEAR WARNING FOR USA+GLOBE / BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PX+DEBRIS / RED PLANETX BODY TIBET / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Today is now 9/17/23.. I mostly show the signs in the heavens and to the biblical prophetic signs on earth to that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon "being planet x of Revelation 12"/the destroyer or now in our time called nemesis the destroyer in old and new testaments in the bible that God used to bring the 10 biblical plagues of Egypt not only in Egypt but to the world at that time as was recorded by all ancient peoples/cultures and society. And what NASA calls the planet 9 system or their cover up name for the planet x system as a whole the quote "Trappist 1" system evidence. First off in this video you'll see 5 or 6 pages worth of writing I ask all to read to understand what you'll see in this video and if have to pause my video at the reading parts for the first few minutes so you understand what's happening and how bible prophecy is coming to pass daily and so you all know just how short on time humanity has.... The first main video clip comes from pastor Paul begley YouTube channel from his last newest interview with FEMA insider and planet x system insider mike from around the world. You'll hear mike speak firstly on how close the world is to a biblical nuclear war and especially how close our country here in the usa is more than close to a major attack whether it be russia or china or Korea or all 3 or 2 attacking at once or elites running this planet to can hit us as was stated by ex intelligence insider also a planet x system insider named Steven Ben da noon from Israeli news live YouTube channel. Insider mike will speak on things coming from space such as the millions of asteroids coming from the destroyer planet xs tail as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams from christ which those were only few of many of my prophecy dreams from christ throughout the past many years not including seeing personally christ in a dream. So you'll hear stuff planet x system related and war relations and how they match bible prophecy about the coming global war called armageddon or world war 3 getting set up now for when it fully takes place during the 7 years of Gods wrath and judgement on earth at the 3 and 1/2 year mark during the 7 year tribulation when bible prophecy says Russia will break the false 7 year peace deal and invade Israel at the 3 and 1/2 mark of the 7 years of judgement. The biblical antichrist who is here NOW pulling our fraud presidents strings will claim to be the messiah will oversee a peace deal a FALSE peace for 7 years and when judgement starts it'll last 7 hellish years on earth with multiple judgements coming from God to those who will be left behind after Christians are caught up/ raptured up into heaven by yeshua ( jesus).

thus why you'll see why I posted from a mans tiktok page what is going to be brought up at this years U.N assembly that's all about 2030 new world order goals and what they are calling their SDG'S. Or Sustainable development goals. Which the U.N wants a SEVEN YEAR DEAL for their goals and now the false peace the antichrist will confirm with many will now also be brought up at the U.N with the Saudis and other Muslim nations even our own U.S corrupted leaders getting involved. We know bible prophecy says when they shall say ( peace and safety) then sudden destruction/ judgement comes. Alot more than that's happening this month such as what I wrote in notes in my video I suggest all read if you watch my video please dont watch it at all unless read thr notes in the beginning of my video. Credited video footage goes to pastor Paul begley YouTube channel. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDND-TIilLQ