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The Power of 3 with Dr Vurtese Ep4
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1 view • June 03, 2022
The Power of 3 came to Dr. Vurtese after a meditation in which she sought a higher understanding of the unprecedented persistence of the elite’s use of hook and crook to force their will upon those who refuse to accept the post-human agenda, an agenda that they seek to impose on us whether we think it’s cool or not.
In this stream-of-consciousness recording, Dr. Vurtese shares the answer she received.
In seeking a higher truth to rise beyond concern about their overreach Dr. Vurtese learned that their reach wasn’t wide enough to create even a ripple in the timeline that Lightworkers have moved to.
LIFE SOURCE MASTER CLASSES
How many videos and podcasts do people on a quest for knowledge watch or listen to in a week? How many pearls of wisdom glide by as we listen from our cars our showers while wishing we had a recorder in hand?
In LifeSource Master Class we pounce on the gems and share them so we have them all in one place. Be ready for some new insights, epiphanies, and AHA! moments as we mine our highest resources for nuggets of amazing and often life-changing, wisdom.
ABOUT LIFESOURCE SHOWS
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy something you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNELS!
ANCHOR:
https://anchor.fm/lifesource
YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0OW4o2M...
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/li...
In this stream-of-consciousness recording, Dr. Vurtese shares the answer she received.
In seeking a higher truth to rise beyond concern about their overreach Dr. Vurtese learned that their reach wasn’t wide enough to create even a ripple in the timeline that Lightworkers have moved to.
LIFE SOURCE MASTER CLASSES
How many videos and podcasts do people on a quest for knowledge watch or listen to in a week? How many pearls of wisdom glide by as we listen from our cars our showers while wishing we had a recorder in hand?
In LifeSource Master Class we pounce on the gems and share them so we have them all in one place. Be ready for some new insights, epiphanies, and AHA! moments as we mine our highest resources for nuggets of amazing and often life-changing, wisdom.
ABOUT LIFESOURCE SHOWS
Does the truth have to hurt? Our original shows answer your deepest questions. Financial sovereignty in a profit-driven world. Reaching the highest soul connection. Bridging the gap between medicine and natural healing, safely. Maybe you have questions about the nature of institutions meant to serve you, your personal relationships, or want practical info on UFO'S and stargates. You're wondering what part of history is real? Here is truth, higher elevation consciousness and more, delivered in no-holds-barred, apolitical fashion. Our integrity is real and so our are shows.
Speaking of advertising--that is old paradigm. Advertising is a manipulation designed to get you to buy something you don't want or need. The only sponsors we align with are those we can stand beside firmly, in integrity.
Our material is sure to cause a disruption. In case we are censored on the free platforms, be sure to head to our uncensored platform to not miss an episode.
See more at: https://www.lifesource.global/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNELS!
ANCHOR:
https://anchor.fm/lifesource
YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
https://open.spotify.com/show/0OW4o2M...
BRIGHTEON:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/li...
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