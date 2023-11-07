Footage of the work of the Israeli Armed Forces in the Gaza Strip - Nov 6

Fresh footage of the work of the Israeli Armed Forces in the Gaza Strip. On video says 6th, posted early 7th.
Israel to maintain security control in Gaza ‘indefinitely’ after war, Netanyahu says
Israel will have “security responsibility” over the Gaza Strip for some time after its war against Hamas ends, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview aired Monday night.
🐻 In other words, Israel will never leave Gaza...
There you go, this is an occupation. Now when can we expects sanctions? When can we expext Israeli athletes banned from participating in sports? When can we expect Israeli media to be banned in the EU? When can we expect seizing of Israeli assets around the world?
That's what you're suppose to do right?
