Dr. Navarro: Fauci Hid the Pandemic From the World, From the President

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Peter Navarro at Mr. Bannon’s War Room, June 5: Fauci used American taxpayer money, backdoored the White House to get gain of function experimentation reapproved, and wound up causing a pandemic, and hid the pandemic from the world and the president.