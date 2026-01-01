People Have Changed & Some See the Changes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charitable Encounter at a Gas Pump - Original Video Source; www * youtube * com/shorts/TXsKwBQ0tz0
Music: Cancion Triste by enrique27naveda from Pixabay.com
For any who want to find out if they're new-world or old-world:
1. Mr. Rogers' theme song begins with the lyrics: “It’s a beautiful day in __________ neighborhood.”
2. In Disney's movie “Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs,” the Evil Queen says :
“____________, __________ on the wall; Who’s the fairest ________ _________ all.”
3. How many passengers were riding in Kennedy’s SS-100X limousine when he was shot on Elm Street on Nov. 22, 1963? _____ (three, four, five, or six)? Where was Texas Governor John Connelly Seated?: front seat / back seat
4. In the movie "Field of Dreams," Kevin Costner repeated the line: “Build it and __________ will come.” (I, you, he, she, we, they, or Wolves)
5. Check the correct product name: Nissin “Cup:: __ Noodles // __of Noodles // __’O’Noodles.”
6. Check the correct fast food name: _____-Fil-A :: __Chick- // __Chik- // __ Chic-
7. Rolling Stones song "Paint It Black" lyrics are: "I see a red door... : __________
8. Free-response: Have you seen differences in neighbors or close friends or relatives that seem to have happened since around 2009?
You can check new-world answers on the internet. The old-world answers have been erased.
Feel free to email your answers to: [email protected]