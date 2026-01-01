BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
People Have Changed & Some See the Changes
Veiling Ruses
Veiling Ruses
293 views • 21 hours ago

Charitable Encounter at a Gas Pump - Original Video Source;  www * youtube * com/shorts/TXsKwBQ0tz0


Music: Cancion Triste by enrique27naveda from Pixabay.com


For any who want to find out if they're new-world or old-world:  


1. Mr. Rogers' theme song begins with the lyrics: “It’s a beautiful day in __________ neighborhood.”


2. In Disney's movie “Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs,” the Evil Queen says :

“____________, __________ on the wall; Who’s the fairest ________ _________ all.”


3. How many passengers were riding in Kennedy’s SS-100X limousine when he was shot on Elm Street on Nov. 22, 1963? _____ (three, four, five, or six)? Where was Texas Governor John Connelly Seated?: front seat / back seat 


4. In the movie "Field of Dreams," Kevin Costner repeated the line: “Build it and __________ will come.” (I, you, he, she, we, they, or Wolves)


5. Check the correct product name: Nissin “Cup:: __ Noodles // __of Noodles // __’O’Noodles.”


6. Check the correct fast food name: _____-Fil-A :: __Chick- // __Chik- // __ Chic-


7. Rolling Stones song "Paint It Black" lyrics are: "I see a red door... : __________


8. Free-response: Have you seen differences in neighbors or close friends or relatives that seem to have happened since around 2009?


You can check new-world answers on the internet. The old-world answers have been erased.


Feel free to email your answers to: [email protected]


social changemandela effectsocietal fragmentation
