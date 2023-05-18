Gubment Goons

Say Nothing — You Owe Them Nothing
* Unless the goon squads have a warrant, you have no obligation to talk to these people at all.
* Do not answer any questions.
* Do not talk to them.
* You cannot trust them.
* This [targeting] is not a coincidence.
* They are not your friends.
* New rules are not the answer; the solution to an integrity problem is new people.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 18 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ohbe6-disturbing-fbi-video-surfaces-ep.-2014-05182023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.