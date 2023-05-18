Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gubment Goons
31 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago |

Say Nothing — You Owe Them Nothing

* Unless the goon squads have a warrant, you have no obligation to talk to these people at all.

* Do not answer any questions.

* Do not talk to them.

* You cannot trust them.

* This [targeting] is not a coincidence.

* They are not your friends.

* New rules are not the answer; the solution to an integrity problem is new people.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 18 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ohbe6-disturbing-fbi-video-surfaces-ep.-2014-05182023.html

Keywords
libertycorruptiondeep statepolice statecommunismsocialismdan bonginoliberalismfascismtyrannymarxismprogressivismabuse of powerleftismideologytotalitarianismweaponizationpolitical targetingdespotismauthoritarianismcollectivismstormtroopergoon squadpoliticizationbrownshirt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket