Covid Samples Found Nowhere, Including The CDC, Best Labs Confirm, Covid Virus, That Is Supposedly A Threat To Every Person On Earth, Is A Myth!

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There is no corona virus as described by MSM or Fauci. The best labs in America are not able to isolate a single Covid-19 virus, nor are they able to obtain samples from the CDC. Very strange for disease that is supposed to be threatening every person on earth.