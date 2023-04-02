Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Emotional Swimmer Riley Gaines Shares TRAUMATIC Experience with Biological Male in Locker Room
252 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

In this emotional video, Riley Gaines, a former swimmer at the University of Kentucky, shares her traumatic experience of being forced to share a locker room with biological male Lia Thomas.


Gaines describes her discomfort and distress at being exposed to male anatomy, and her feelings of violation and helplessness. Her heartbreaking account sheds light on the real-life impact of the transgender debate and the need for safer spaces for women.


Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP


► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu


► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/


► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze


Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV

http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV

http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia


#RileyGaines #Liathomas #Transgender #Gender #lgbt #lgbtq #sports #womenssports #news #politics #Blazetv

Keywords
transgenderblazetvwomens sportslia thomasriley gaines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket