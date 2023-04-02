Emotional Swimmer Riley Gaines Shares TRAUMATIC Experience with Biological Male in Locker Room

In this emotional video, Riley Gaines, a former swimmer at the University of Kentucky, shares her traumatic experience of being forced to share a locker room with biological male Lia Thomas.





Gaines describes her discomfort and distress at being exposed to male anatomy, and her feelings of violation and helplessness. Her heartbreaking account sheds light on the real-life impact of the transgender debate and the need for safer spaces for women.





Watch more BlazeTV here: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP





► Subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu





► Join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/





► Sign up for our NEWSLETTER: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/theblaze





Connect with us on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/BlazeTV

http://instagram.com/TheBlazeTV

http://facebook.com/BlazeMedia





#RileyGaines #Liathomas #Transgender #Gender #lgbt #lgbtq #sports #womenssports #news #politics #Blazetv