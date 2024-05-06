Minister the Spirit-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 5 2024

Contrast The Letter of the Law Which Killeth (Is Rigid and at Times Unreasonable) With the Spirit Which Giveth Life (Is Sensitive and Receptive). Examples of This Are: When Jesus Christ Spoke to His Disciples of Eating His Flesh and Drinking His Blood and When Jesus and Some Disciples Were Censured By the Priest For Breaking the Sabbath Because They Gathered Themselves Grain to Eat.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.