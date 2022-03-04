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Ukrainian mother separated from husband describes harrowing escape from war
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120 views • March 04, 2022
LifeSiteNews is covering the humanitarian crisis unfolding on the Ukrainian-Polish border, where thousands of refugees have escaped into Poland from the relentless bombing campaign taking place throughout Ukraine. Tim Jackson spoke to one wife and mother right after her arrival at the train station.
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