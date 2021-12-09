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MIND-BLOWING!!! Dr. David Martin Exposes The Great Reset COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda
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207 views • December 09, 2021
Dr. David Martin explains the felonies committed by the medical tyrants.
link to slides: https://budbromley.files.wordpress.com/2021/11/slides_dr-david-martin_7_nov_2-21.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3X4ELZycg-snVAEMHsSxPi7IC44hhElAO8TuH9zlKSIqBZjBAlTU8eHz8
link to slides: https://budbromley.files.wordpress.com/2021/11/slides_dr-david-martin_7_nov_2-21.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3X4ELZycg-snVAEMHsSxPi7IC44hhElAO8TuH9zlKSIqBZjBAlTU8eHz8
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