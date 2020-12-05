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Dr Carrie Madej Latest about vaccines - WARNING: They are lying!
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516 views • December 05, 2020
Do we need to know ANYTHING else other than if you speak out against the narrative you will lose your job?! That should be sufficient enough to show that we are NOT living in a free country and the governments are completely tyrannical - RESIST PHARMAGEDDON, FIGHT FOR YOUR FREEDOM & HEALTH!
SOURCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YjKvnANhhlOJ/
SOURCE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YjKvnANhhlOJ/
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