Settlers Attack Palestinians in Qawawis Area, Masafer Yatta

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Settlers attacked Palestinians, including Nour Abu Aram from the village of Qawawis in Masafer Yatta. Nour is in the hospital with a skull fracture and bleeding, and needs special medical care.
Interview: Father of the wounded Nour
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 23/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video