BRAZIL 🇧🇷 23 YEAR OLD ONLY FANS MODEL FALLS TO DEATH FROM BALCONY WHILE PERFORMING THREESOME

🇧🇷 In Brazil, a 23-year-old Onlyfans prostitute fell to her death from a balcony during sex.





The model, popular in wide Brazilian circles, decided to expand her portfolio and invited several men.





The trio got too carried away by the process on the balcony, and the little girl lost her balance and fell down. She died instantly from the injuries she received.





