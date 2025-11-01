The buzz on Organic Bee Pollen, a tiny superfood with big health benefits

The Groovy Bee Store is committed to helping you support good health, which is why we’re proud to introduce Groovy Bee Organic Bee Pollen.

You can rest assured that Groovy Bee Organic Bee Pollen is 100% sustainably harvested. Buying organic, sustainably harvested bee pollen helps beekeepers remain in business and supports their expansion of honey bee hives and pollination operations.

Groovy Bee Organic Bee Pollen is packed with highly bioavailable nutrients and antioxidants that can support optimal health and well-being. Our ultra-clean bee pollen is sourced from trusted beekeepers from pristine areas of Spain and contains no GMOs, fillers or chemical additives.

It is also non-China, certified Kosher and organic, and meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.



