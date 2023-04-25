Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Keynote Address at the Heritage 50th Anniversary Celebration - 4-22-2023
31 views
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
Published 15 hours ago |

Tucker Carlson delivers an address and sits down for a Q&A session with Heritage president Kevin Roberts — his last public address of the sort before his departure from Fox News.

The Heritage Foundation on YouTube

https://bit.ly/2otKliy


 Follow The Heritage Foundation on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heritagefoun...


 Follow The Heritage Foundation on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Heritage

Follow The Heritage Foundation on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heritagefou...

Mirrorred: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebG2POkoHgU

Keywords
conservativefox newstucker carlsonheritage50

