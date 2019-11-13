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Yoga for Beginners | Weight Loss Yoga Workout, Full Body for Complete Beginners, 8 Minute Yoga Class
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132 views • November 13, 2019
In this video, Jen shares the basic yoga poses included in her Weight Loss Yoga Workout. These poses are safe for the complete beginner and modifications are offered to advance the poses. Great for fat burning weight loss and building core strength.
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