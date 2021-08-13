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Attorney Thomas Renz: Hospital Administrators are Killing For Cash!
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3026 views • August 13, 2021
Attorney Thomas Renz holds no punches in this interview with Stew Peters. Renz explains in detail how and why our vast american hospital system has become so incredibly evil and corrupt - which is causing ethical doctors and nurses to quit in droves.
www.StewPeters.tv
https://renz-law.com/
www.StewPeters.tv
https://renz-law.com/
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