ON TAPE: Nanoweapons In COVID Vax; Microscope Shows All COVID-19 Products Contain Parasitic AI Nanoweapons

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Mat Taylor is an electrical engineer and architect from Texas, but he now lives off-grid in Ecuador. But he’s stepped away from his farming work temporarily to study and raise awareness about the vaccines.
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