Patrick Howley: Lisa Presley HEART ATTACK! “The Anti-Vaxers were right,
   Lisa Marie Presely is hospitalized from sudden CARDIAC ARREST! Did she take the jab? DeAnna is joined by Ryan Cunningham, a young man who was in great health but took the jab, and even helped craft the messaging for the population to take the jab - and is now suffering from cardiac failure and has his life destroyed. He wishes he had listened to the "anti-vaxxers."

depopulationmodernapfizerpatrick howleydeanna lorrainestew peterslisa presley

