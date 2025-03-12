MAD MAX - a Donald Trump Parody (AI Movie Trailer)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump stars in this parody of a Mad Max movie trailer in an envisioned new movie called "Mad Max: A Path To Peace." Mad Max must fight off corruption and convince both Coldfang (Russia) and Ghost (Ukraine) from fighting in the wasteland, as it will lead to WW3 (Wasteland War 3). Another forever war MUST come to an end.
