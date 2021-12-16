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Time to Arrest Covid Tyrants: Notice: Public Officials Are Committing Felony Crimes
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170 views • December 16, 2021
Will there ever be any real accountability for all the suffering our leaders have imposed on ordinary people in the past two years? Yes. There will. Read the word of God, and you’ll know this to be true. Karen Kingston is back with us again. This time, she wants to offer our listeners her guide for making a criminal complaint against state and local politicians who are power-tripping by exploiting Covid-19 to issue illegal mandates against American citizens.
She joins us to discuss.
Download Karen's mandate document here: https://redvoicemedia.net/mandate-form
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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She joins us to discuss.
Download Karen's mandate document here: https://redvoicemedia.net/mandate-form
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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