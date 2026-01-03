Minster King: Prophecy for Jamaica 🇯🇲

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lots of people will become prisoners in their own houses. Disaster for Spanish Town, Portmore, Kingston, and St. Andrew. Powerful hurricane for Jamaica. Fire will be in Holland, Bamboo and St. Elizabeth. Three planes crashed in Jamaica. Planes will be falling from the sky. Demons will be walking among us. Three police officers with their families will be going down. (Jamaica( Some American police officers will be going down. Lots of dead bodies will be all over the place. Deadly plane crash in Canada.