REICHBURGERS STATSKUPPSFÖRSÖKTE

Tyskland. 2022 Dec 07. Nyheter
3000 poliser arresterade 25 'Terrorister' vilka anklagas för "Förberedelse till Statskupp".
Ett nytt ord i tyska politiska språket är 'Reichsbürger' som definieras som "Individ som ej accepterar Tysklands demokratiska ordning, ofta vägrar betala skatt samt har upprepade konflikter med myndigheter".
Fritjof anser att:
Jude 1930-40 = Reichsbürger 2022
Sammanfattning Fritjof avseende nyheter från Tyskland per bifogad audio.
Källhänvisning per länk.
