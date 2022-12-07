Create New Account
REICHBURGERS STATSKUPPSFÖRSÖKTE
16 views
Fritjof Persson
Published 19 hours ago |

Tyskland. 2022 Dec 07. Nyheter

3000 poliser arresterade 25 'Terrorister' vilka anklagas för "Förberedelse till Statskupp".

Ett nytt ord i tyska politiska språket är 'Reichsbürger' som definieras som "Individ som ej accepterar Tysklands demokratiska ordning, ofta vägrar betala skatt samt har upprepade konflikter med myndigheter".

Fritjof anser att:
Jude 1930-40 = Reichsbürger 2022

Sammanfattning Fritjof avseende nyheter från Tyskland per bifogad audio.

Källhänvisning per länk.

https://www.pnp.de/nachrichten/politik/25-festnahmen-bei-razzien-in-reichsbuergerszene-9818142

https://www.dw.com/en/german-police-arrest-25-suspects-over-plot-to-overthrow-state/a-64011136

https://www.spiegel.de/politik/deutschland/ermittler-heben-rechtsextreme-terrororganisation-aus-a-2233c457-4caa-4abb-91e0-3660a3dfcf46

https://ap.omni.se/germany-25-arrested-on-suspicion-of-planning-armed-coup/a/dw7o21

Keywords
statskupparresteradereichburger

