Socialism Must Dominate China After the 20th National Congress of the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/500073
Summary：10/25/2022 Hudson Institute director of Chinese strategy Michael Pillsbury: After the 20th Congress of the CCP, many good reformers are gone. Socialism must now dominate China, which is part of Xi Jinping's thought for the new era.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.