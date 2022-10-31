Create New Account
Socialism Must Dominate China After the 20th National Congress of the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/500073

Summary：10/25/2022 Hudson Institute director of Chinese strategy Michael Pillsbury: After the 20th Congress of the CCP, many good reformers are gone. Socialism must now dominate China, which is part of Xi Jinping's thought for the new era.

