Socialism Must Dominate China After the 20th National Congress of the CCP

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https://gnews.org/articles/500073
Summary：10/25/2022 Hudson Institute director of Chinese strategy Michael Pillsbury: After the 20th Congress of the CCP, many good reformers are gone. Socialism must now dominate China, which is part of Xi Jinping's thought for the new era.