R.I.P Marvelous Marvin Hagler : Tribute

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He fought in an era and a divison - middleweight, that was stacked full of great boxers. Marvelous Marvin Hagler was the undisputed middleweight champion of the world from 1980 - 1987. His record stands for itself: Marvin Hagler : 62 Wins, 3 Losses, 2 Draws, KO% = 77.6%
Marvin Hagler Boxing Stats:
https://boxstat.co/boxer/71351-marvin-hagler
Marvelous Marvin Hagler:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marvelous_Marvin_Hagler
RIP Champ! 😢
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sq8Jz-KcPmU
Boxing Gems