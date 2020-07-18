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The silver bullet for COVID19
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32 views • July 18, 2020
Joel Evan, June 24, 2020
"It’s like using a fire extinguisher at the base of a fire, turning all the flames out"
Today’s guest is Dr Richard Bartlett, a traditionally trained Western MD out of West Texas. Dr Bartlett has held many positions as a doctor and has worked in multiple facilities, from smaller clinics to the emergency room to overseas in war zones doing missionary work. He might have not seen it all, but he’s been exposed to a lot over his 28 years as a practicing physician. Dr Bartlett, a religious man, told me he believed his discovery of finding a viable treatment for COVID-19 was a miracle, and it came to him after a lot of prayer.
Dr Bartlett began treating several of his patients affected by COVID-19 with a steroid known for treating asthma and respiratory problems known as Budesonide. Budesonide is so safe he said, that they even give it to preemie babies. Dr Bartlett has been giving it to even his worst patients, those that have smoked their entire lives and test positive for COVID-19. One patient had a fever lasting multiple days and was having trouble walking. After inhaling neublized Budesonide, she was back teaching piano lessons the next day. Dr Bartlett said its ironic, because Budesonide isn’t if the best steroid when it comes to treating asthma, based on all the feedback he’s gotten back from patients. However, Budesonide seems to really be working for COVID patients. Dr Bartlett calls it the fire extinguisher for putting out the base of the fire.
Where normal patients die from COVID due to a “cytokine storm,” - A cytokine storm is an overreaction of the body's immune system. In some people with COVID-19, the immune system releases immune messengers, called cytokines, into the bloodstream out of proportion to the threat or long after the virus is no longer a threat. When this happens, the immune system attacks the body's own tissues, potentially causing significant harm. A cytokine storm triggers an exaggerated inflammatory response that may damage the liver, blood vessels, kidneys, and lungs, and increase formation of blood clots throughout the body. Ultimately, the cytokine storm may cause more harm than the coronavirus itself. Budesonide seems to be able to dampen or put out the cytokine storm. before it ever gets out of control and destroys the body.
Dr Bartlett and I also discuss viruses and basic immunology, the effectiveness of masks, whether he believes this virus is man made, and much, much more.
Timeline
3:40: How Dr Bartlett discovered the “silver bullet” for COVID-19
5:20: What is Budesonide?
7:39: Examples of patients treated by Dr Bartlett
9:18: How viruses work and why this one is different
17:30 - Why other doctors aren’t doing this?
21:43 - How Budesonide works
23:45 - What is a cytokine storm?
30:27 - Why ventilators are absolutely worthless
36:15 - Could you use prophalatically?
40:50 - How Budesonide stops the cytokine storm
49:20 - Why a vaccine is highly unlikely
56:15 - Should we be wearing masks?
1:02:45 - Lightning Round Questions
Other Resources/Links
Dr Bartlett in the News
https://www.cbs7.com/2020/06/19/west-texas-doctor-claims-to-have-silver-bullet-for-covid-19/
Zinc Acetate by Life Extension (the brand of Zinc I recommend - especially good for the nose/throat)
https://amzn.to/2BODO94
Nebulizers
https://amzn.to/2ZLo7Y8
France Study Using Steroid to Treat COVID-19
https://www.france24.com/en/20200616-common-steroid-reduces-covid-19-fatalities-by-one-third-uk-researchers-say
South Korea Article Showing Steroid Reducing COVID-19 Symptoms
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/cheap-steroid-first-drug-shown-reduce-death-covid-19-patients
Recommended books
Polio - An American Story
https://amzn.to/2O3k8k7
Bible
https://amzn.to/31QXzHI
God’s Smuggler
https://amzn.to/2Z9iNyT
Journey of a Medicine ManTimeline
https://amzn.to/3e9fVpK
Joel Evan
https://www.joelevancoaching.com/episodes/026-the-silver-bullet-for-covid-19-dr-richard-bartlett
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeTmYGSDO4xJKAUWPdRs4A/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Coach/Joel-Evan-Coaching-103267277837465/
"It’s like using a fire extinguisher at the base of a fire, turning all the flames out"
Today’s guest is Dr Richard Bartlett, a traditionally trained Western MD out of West Texas. Dr Bartlett has held many positions as a doctor and has worked in multiple facilities, from smaller clinics to the emergency room to overseas in war zones doing missionary work. He might have not seen it all, but he’s been exposed to a lot over his 28 years as a practicing physician. Dr Bartlett, a religious man, told me he believed his discovery of finding a viable treatment for COVID-19 was a miracle, and it came to him after a lot of prayer.
Dr Bartlett began treating several of his patients affected by COVID-19 with a steroid known for treating asthma and respiratory problems known as Budesonide. Budesonide is so safe he said, that they even give it to preemie babies. Dr Bartlett has been giving it to even his worst patients, those that have smoked their entire lives and test positive for COVID-19. One patient had a fever lasting multiple days and was having trouble walking. After inhaling neublized Budesonide, she was back teaching piano lessons the next day. Dr Bartlett said its ironic, because Budesonide isn’t if the best steroid when it comes to treating asthma, based on all the feedback he’s gotten back from patients. However, Budesonide seems to really be working for COVID patients. Dr Bartlett calls it the fire extinguisher for putting out the base of the fire.
Where normal patients die from COVID due to a “cytokine storm,” - A cytokine storm is an overreaction of the body's immune system. In some people with COVID-19, the immune system releases immune messengers, called cytokines, into the bloodstream out of proportion to the threat or long after the virus is no longer a threat. When this happens, the immune system attacks the body's own tissues, potentially causing significant harm. A cytokine storm triggers an exaggerated inflammatory response that may damage the liver, blood vessels, kidneys, and lungs, and increase formation of blood clots throughout the body. Ultimately, the cytokine storm may cause more harm than the coronavirus itself. Budesonide seems to be able to dampen or put out the cytokine storm. before it ever gets out of control and destroys the body.
Dr Bartlett and I also discuss viruses and basic immunology, the effectiveness of masks, whether he believes this virus is man made, and much, much more.
Timeline
3:40: How Dr Bartlett discovered the “silver bullet” for COVID-19
5:20: What is Budesonide?
7:39: Examples of patients treated by Dr Bartlett
9:18: How viruses work and why this one is different
17:30 - Why other doctors aren’t doing this?
21:43 - How Budesonide works
23:45 - What is a cytokine storm?
30:27 - Why ventilators are absolutely worthless
36:15 - Could you use prophalatically?
40:50 - How Budesonide stops the cytokine storm
49:20 - Why a vaccine is highly unlikely
56:15 - Should we be wearing masks?
1:02:45 - Lightning Round Questions
Other Resources/Links
Dr Bartlett in the News
https://www.cbs7.com/2020/06/19/west-texas-doctor-claims-to-have-silver-bullet-for-covid-19/
Zinc Acetate by Life Extension (the brand of Zinc I recommend - especially good for the nose/throat)
https://amzn.to/2BODO94
Nebulizers
https://amzn.to/2ZLo7Y8
France Study Using Steroid to Treat COVID-19
https://www.france24.com/en/20200616-common-steroid-reduces-covid-19-fatalities-by-one-third-uk-researchers-say
South Korea Article Showing Steroid Reducing COVID-19 Symptoms
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/cheap-steroid-first-drug-shown-reduce-death-covid-19-patients
Recommended books
Polio - An American Story
https://amzn.to/2O3k8k7
Bible
https://amzn.to/31QXzHI
God’s Smuggler
https://amzn.to/2Z9iNyT
Journey of a Medicine ManTimeline
https://amzn.to/3e9fVpK
Joel Evan
https://www.joelevancoaching.com/episodes/026-the-silver-bullet-for-covid-19-dr-richard-bartlett
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeTmYGSDO4xJKAUWPdRs4A/
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Coach/Joel-Evan-Coaching-103267277837465/
Keywords
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