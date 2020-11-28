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President Kamala "Affirmative Action" Harris - Charm, Smarts and Merit LACKING
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137 views • November 28, 2020
With Joe Biden almost certain not to last his first term in office, if elected, Kamala Harris will be the first affirmative action holder of the worlds most powerful position. She is not fit for office in anyway lacking the intelligence, charm, and debate capabilities of Obama, and with even worse policies.
Joe Biden has set our country back by choosing someone based on race and gender. When he said on Charlemagne the God's show, "You Ain't Black," He pigeonholed himself into picking Kamala. She got destroyed in her debate with Mike Pence, she is a total phony, and undeserving to lead our nation and incapable of it as well.
#kamalaharris #affirmativeaction #woke
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Joe Biden has set our country back by choosing someone based on race and gender. When he said on Charlemagne the God's show, "You Ain't Black," He pigeonholed himself into picking Kamala. She got destroyed in her debate with Mike Pence, she is a total phony, and undeserving to lead our nation and incapable of it as well.
#kamalaharris #affirmativeaction #woke
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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