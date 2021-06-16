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Yuri Bezmenov: Welcome To 'The New Normal' Part One: How It All Started [14.06.2021]
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110 views • June 16, 2021
Welcome to 'the new normal' - a series about the pandemic, the cultural revolution taking place in the west, and the changes being made in anticipation for the Great Reset. Part one (this video) introduces the pandemic and begins with a timeline of how the pandemic began.
Part 2 will go over the wildfires, riots, and the great reset.
Welcome To The New Normal | Part One | How It All Started
96 views•Premiered 21 hours ago
Yuri Bezmenov
1.19K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NCDkvZsX-JA
Part 2 will go over the wildfires, riots, and the great reset.
Welcome To The New Normal | Part One | How It All Started
96 views•Premiered 21 hours ago
Yuri Bezmenov
1.19K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NCDkvZsX-JA
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