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Listen to this bloviating ass. >we have to vaccinate literally everyone on earth >muh global economy >"equity" (Communism) >climate change >natural disasters >all this because not giving infinity
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20 views • January 18, 2022
Listen to this bloviating ass.
>we have to vaccinate literally everyone on earth
>muh global economy
>"equity" (Communism)
>climate change
>natural disasters
>all this because not giving infinity money to "developing countries"
>more riots are coming and it's your fault, pleb
The plan is worldwide total Communism. They tell you.
>we have to vaccinate literally everyone on earth
>muh global economy
>"equity" (Communism)
>climate change
>natural disasters
>all this because not giving infinity money to "developing countries"
>more riots are coming and it's your fault, pleb
The plan is worldwide total Communism. They tell you.
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