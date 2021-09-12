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Memology: Fauci Lied... And You Know The Rest [08.09.2021]
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60 views • September 12, 2021
Fauci claimed back in July, during a hearing with Sen. Rand Paul, that he didn't fund and wasn't connected to any funding regarding gain of function research in relation to the lab in Wuhan.
Months later, it is finally revealed with even more documentation, that he was, in fact, full of it. He lied. Again.
223,001 views Sep 8, 2021
Memology 102
188K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DazKrxoCsMs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
Months later, it is finally revealed with even more documentation, that he was, in fact, full of it. He lied. Again.
223,001 views Sep 8, 2021
Memology 102
188K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DazKrxoCsMs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBfB4NCL1v1Wx_tMD6hpLkw
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