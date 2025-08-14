❗️The FSB has revealed details of the operation to destroy targets of the Ukrainian missile program for strikes deep into Russia

In 2024, the FSB received advance information about the start of production of Ukrainian operational-tactical missile systems "Sapsan", intended for strikes deep into Russian territory at a range of 500-750 kilometers.

Information was obtained about the facilities involved in the development, supply of components and direct assembly of long-range missiles.

Sensitive information was obtained about the leaders of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and their connections with curators from Germany.

The information obtained by the FSB was used by the Russian Armed Forces to deliver a comprehensive fire strike in July 2025 against ground and underground targets in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr and Sumy regions of Ukraine.

As a result of the joint operation by the FSB and the Russian Ministry of Defense, the plans of the Kyiv regime to create its own missile program based on the "Sapsan" OTRK were thwarted.

Dva majora Original msg dva_majors

Adding more about this:

Damage to Ukraine’s missile program

The FSB reported a joint operation with the Ministry of Defense aimed at destroying Ukraine’s OTRK “Sapsan” program for strikes deep into Russian territory.

Intelligence obtained information on enemy defense industry facilities involved in the missile program. Following a series of measures involving agents and technical means, precise strikes were carried out on the identified targets.

🔻Targets hit:

▪️Pavlograd Chemical Plant (PCHP) – planned site for producing solid rocket fuel for “Sapsan” ballistic missiles. Russian forces have repeatedly struck this facility since 2023.

▪️Pavlograd Mechanical Plant (PMP) – assembled missile bodies, propulsion systems, guidance units, and warheads for the “Sapsan” OTRK.

▪️Shostka “Zvezda” Plant – manufactured explosive components for artillery munitions and was also engaged in the “Sapsan” program. This site in Sumy region has been hit heavily this year.

▪️Shostka State Research Institute of Chemical Products – specialized in explosive components and developed new types of propellants and gunpowder.

▪️Reserve site at PCHP – as Russian forces advanced toward Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy relocated some production and storage facilities from Pavlograd to the village of Vakalenchuk in Zhytomyr region. These evacuated facilities were also struck.

🖍This operation demonstrates a truly comprehensive, systematic approach: identifying “bottlenecks” in the program, pinpointing facilities, conducting further reconnaissance, and delivering massive strikes on both main and backup sites.

The media coverage was also notable – instead of limiting themselves to official statements, the decision was made to publicly release intercepted conversations and even operational footage from cameras installed by agents, leaving little room for doubt about the results.

❗️This is the second known disruption to Ukraine’s missile program. While Kyiv is unlikely to abandon attempts to produce a serial long-range ballistic missile, its capabilities to do so have now been significantly reduced.

from @rybar